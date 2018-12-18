The Strathmore School is known to be among the most prestigious schools in Nairobi which hosts children from well off families.

However according to our sources the standards of the schools have deteriorated owing to the administration opting to hire unscrupulous teachers therefore bring the standards to an all time low.

The administration has been accused of turning the Form one admission into a money minting hub with the principal Mr John Muthiora being accused of demanding to be paid Sh50,000 to grant admission to unqualified students.

The source questioned the admission of a student who is the son of a prominent Member of Parliament who apart from not attaining the set 370 marks required for admission also had the highest record of suspension from his class. The MP’s son scored 361 marks yet there are some students who performed better but could not secure space in the school.

The admission council is said to have altered the policy for admission to give ten spots that were left in admission to students who had a strong leaning to Opus Dei.

This is what the new policy states:

STRATHMORE SCHOOL FORM 1 ADMISSION SPECIAL OFFER:

ONLY 10 PLACES AVAILABLE

Following a decision by our esteemed Academic Council made up of : John Muthiora (Principal), Mr Mugusu ( Deputy Principal), Mr Odisa (Head of secondary) and Mr Kiai (Dean of Students)

Strathmore School had now adjusted the Form 1 admission policy. Interested candidates no longer have to attain 370 and above to get F1 admission.

If your son got the following magic points you can get 1 of the 10 slots.

359, 361, 366 And parents with strong Opus Dei leaning, A parent who is an MP And a son who is a saint.

Admissions to Form 1 open until Friday 14th December 2018 10am. Should you be interested, please call the school for appointment on 0722-221122. Also make an MPESA payment to of 50k to the principal John Muthiora.

The source termed the new policy as being unfair to qualified students who deserved admission. The disgruntled staff member also stated that the old boys from the school were angered at the deterioration of the schools performance after Mr Muthiora took over from Mr Gortaza.

