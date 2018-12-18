Troubled Tanzanian gospel singer Rose Muhando is not possessed by demons, a pastor has claimed.

The man of God told Bongo Times TV that the singer who has been in the limelight for a while now is being pestered by sex starved pastors.

“She may have missed performances but it is because some pastors who invite her for performances want to have sex with her. They are pastors and we know them, and she has shown me the messages they have been sending her,” the pastor alleged.

Others have said that the singer is being punished by God for missing gigs that she has already been paid for, claims the pastor denied.

He did however confirm reports that Muhando is admitted at a Nairobi hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Before being taken ill, she was in the custody of Kamba musician Stephen Kasolo who says that she has since been taken away by her family.

Kasolo also said that she is definitely still in Kenya but is not in the know about her whereabouts.

“I don’t want to say much about Rose Muhando. She is like a mother to me, and I don’t think it would be prudent if I speak about her extensively on media. Though, what I would say is that she is doing quite fine. Her children traveled to Kenya and took her with them. I haven’t established exactly where she is staying, but I am sure she hasn’t left the country yet. I spoke to [gospel singer] Annastacia Mukabwa, who is really disappointed by the negative buzz and statements made by people about Ms Muhando,” he told eDaily.

She first shot to the limelight when an exorcism video surfaced online. Controversial Neno Evangelism Centre pastor James Ng’ang’a was ridding her of demons.

