Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United coach for poor performance.

Michael Carrick will be acting as interim manager until a new temporary manager is appointed – an external appointment is expected within 48 hours, according to Sky News.

Carrick and Kieran McKenna will continue to take training in the meantime.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly the front runner in the Portuguese’s succession race.

More to follow…

