Embattled Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) CEO Lily Koros has been appointed the Administrative Secretary at the Health ministry, marking an end of era for her at the helm of the largest referral hospital in the country.

Ms Koros was sent parking in March by the Cabinet Secretary for health Sicily Kariuki after a brain surgery was performed on the wrong patient in the hospital.

A brain surgery was performed on a patient who had a swelling on the head yet it was scheduled to be conducted to a patient with a blood clot. The doctors discovered that that was the wrong patient hours into the surgery.

In her place, Thomas Mutie was appointed acting CEO.

Koros will now work under principal secretary Peter Tum in the administrative wing.

The ministry is divided into the technical wing headed by the Director of Medical Services and administration section headed by the PS.

“She is in charge of administration and her job entails oversight of the general administration duties in the ministry, which include finance, accounts and other departments,” said Tum.

Ms Koros previously served as a hospital administrator at a facility run by the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Litein as well as Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

The ministry will now embark on a mission to recruit a substantive CEO, after Koros’ return has been written off.

The dismissal of Koros from the facility elicited mixed reactions from Rift Valley MPs, who accused CS Kariuki of unfairly dismissing ‘their own’.

