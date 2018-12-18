Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has given Radio Africa a worldwide and exclusive media rights to all domestic rugby tournaments and leagues for the next five seasons.

The exclusive rights include broadcast media (radio and TV), digital and non digital rights, betting rights, in-flight and in-ship rights and relevant broadcast sponsorships.

The license gives Radio Africa, which owns Bamba Sports TV, exclusive rights to produce and broadcast the matches on a live, differed live, and or delayed recorded basis including news clips, highlights and interviews with rugby players; participants, match spectators and other relevant people.

No other media houses, individual, entity, media or news outlets will be allowed to exploit the rights in any form during this period.

KRU has however not indicated how much the deal is worth in terms money.

