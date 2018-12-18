Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe and fiance Jowie Irungu tightly embraced each other at the Milimani law courts today (Tuesday) where they appeared for a mention of their murder case.

The embrace was the first since the two were charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani on September 21. The two appeared to exchange pleasantries after the mention of their case.

In the case Dr Benjamin Wabwire, a surgeon from the Kenyatta National Hospital told the court that Jowie ‘s hand was at the verge of being crippled if he failed to attend physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

He however disputed claims that he (Jowie) needed surgery. Dr Wabwire said that he only suffered a shock wave and that his nerves were not damaged.

The doctor said that the axons grow back slowly depending on the distance they have to cover which makes it difficult for him to say an exact number of days it will take in Irungu’s case.

Jacque on her part asked if she could gain access to her car. The prosecution denied her plea stating that the car was an exhibit to the matter. They said that the government chemist was still examining the vehicle but some reagents needed were not available.

The two accused persons said that the prosecution was yet to receive witness statements from the protected witnesses but the prosecution said that the Witness protection agency was still in the process of proving the statements.

