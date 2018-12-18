Ex-Gambia FA Boss Seedy Kinteh is the latest to be punished by FIFA for receiving gifts and other benefits from disgraced former Qatari football administrator Mohammed Bin Hammam.

Kinteh, who admitted to receiving “financial and moral support” in a letter of gratitude to Bin Hammam, has been handed a four-year ban from all football related activities by Adjudicatory Chamber of FIFA.

In the letter dated 12 April 2011, Kinteh thanked the former Asian Football Association head, who was campaigning to become FIFA president, for gracing a gathering of association heads from West African football body, WAFU.

He pledged to rally WAFU’s vote behind Bin Hammam but requested for facilitation to help him and his itinerary to visit presidents of WAFU members to strengthen relationship.

Kinteh joins a growing list of former football administrators who have been punished in connection with unethical relationship with Bin Ammam including former Zambia FA president Kalusha Bwalya, who was given a two-year suspension.

However, according to a list seen by Kahawa Tungu, many football administrators, past and present could not resist Bin Ammam’s goodies.

Among those in the list of shame includes the CAF president Ahmad, former Uganda FA president Rogers Mulindwa, Lydiah Nsekera of Burundi, who is a FIFA Council member and Kwesi Nyantakyi of Ghana.

Apart from Kwesi, who was banned for life following a corruption expose in Ghanaian football by iNvestigative journalist Anas mid this year, the rest remain unpunished.

Speculation is now rife that FIFA is playing politics with the list and using it to blackmail linked FA presidents to vote in a certain way during crucial decisions.

Find below the full list:

