Gor Mahia Ugandan import Erissa Ssekisambu has called for support while pledging to give “much” for the fans.

The 23-year old striker, formerly of Vipers SC, spoke exclusively to Sports Fan Magazine for the first time since joining K’Ogalo on a two-year contract.

Erissa scored his first goal for his new club in a league match which they won 4-0 against Zoo FC last week Wednesday. He has also featured in the Champions League where he made his debut against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets.

“I felt good when I scored my first goal and getting a chance to play again in continental football even though I was a bit nervous since I had spent almost six months not playing.

“My fans should expect much from me and should continue supporting Ugandan players both locally and those abroad for our game to grow,” Erissa told Sports Fan Magazine, Uganda’s number 1 sports magazine.

Erissa made it to the bench over the weekend as Gor Mahia beat Nigeria’s Lobi Stars to move a step closer to reaching the group stage of the Champions League.

The team travel to Enugu – Nigeria for the return leg slated for Saturday with the aggregate winner booking a slot in the round of 16.

“My target is to help the team reach group stage of the CAF Champions League and retain the league title.”

He hailed his teammates for helping him settle fast, saying he feels at home at Gor Mahia.

“So far life at Gor Mahia is not bad and found a good team of people who are hospitable and welcoming so I feel at home.”

