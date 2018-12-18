Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru alias Mejja Donk has been arrested in Kayole where demolition of houses in Nyama Villa Estate was going on, after demanding eviction notice of the residents.

The infuriated legislator arrived at the estate in Kayole where demolitions had begun, and tried to challenge the authorities.

It is alleged that the residents were not given notices, despite landlords having been informed but failed to inform the tenants.

The residents are trying to salvage what they can, even as bulldozers and excavators sneaked their way into the estate to demolish the houses.

It is alleged that a private developer is behind the demolition in a bid to reclaim 20hectares of his land.

The authorities are yet to respond to the matter.

