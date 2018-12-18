Dennis “the Menace” Oliech is on the verge of a big return to the Kenyan Premier League 15 years since he left Mathare United for a professional career abroad.

The 33-year old, who is regarded as the best striker Kenya has ever produced, is presently in talks with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia for a possible move before the end of this month.

Oliech and his agent held talks with the club’s hierarchy last week Friday to tie up loose ends before he can be formally engaged, according to Kahawa Tungu sources.

K’Ogalo have had interest in the services of the former Nantes, Ajaccio and Auxerre player for some time now with former English coach Dylan Kerr making him a prime target in June but Oliech was reportedly not ready then.

The situation has since changed and both parties are now determined to see the move materialize.

“It’s true we met Oliech and held talks with him. If all goes well, he will be our player before the end of the month,” a source close to the deliberations told Kahawa Tungu.

“As a club, we cannot afford Oliech, he’s made a name for himself and we know his achievements and what he can still offer to game but we will agree on what’s good for both of us.”

Gor Mahia, who are on the brink of a historic qualification to the group stage of the 2018-19 CAF Champions League after beating Nigeria’s Lobi Stars 3-1 Sunday, intend to use Oliech’s experience at that stage.

The team travels to Enugu, Nigeria Thursday for the return leg Saturday with the aggregate winner making it to the lucrative phase of the tournament.

K’Ogalo’s new coach Hassan Oktay made it clear that once they are through to the round of 16, his target will be to lift the Holy Grail of the Africa’s club football.

He has reportedly asked for a proven striker with pace and power who can backup Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge and Ivorian Ephrem Guikan and since the club has exhausted her foreigners’ quota, Oliech is deemed as the best local solution.

If the deal materializes, Oliech will join a long list of his siblings who have played for Gor Mahia including the late Steve Okumu and Andrew Oyombe, who captained the team.

Oliech has been out of active football for over a year now. He successfully tried out with South Africa’s Free States Stars this year but was unfortunate not to sign a deal.

