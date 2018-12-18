Dennis Itumbi has penned down a lovely poem in honor of journalist Jacque Maribe. He said that He was standing outside Maribe’s house with a pen and and a notebook to jot down a special poem for her birthday.

He said that Maribe should be strong before the challenges that she went through in 2018 He told her to rebuild her self in 2019.

Here is part of the poem:

“So here my birthday note, At least one day this year find a very rainy mid-morning, I will come with an umbrella, So that, I can hold just one raindrop for you, place it on your bicep and watch it roll down. I ask for no more, Just a chance to watch you re-introduce yourself in 2019, With your wounds – Yes. With your visible scars – Yes. But with fresh stamina.. Undettered passion,” read part of his poem.

Read: Truth Unravels, Jacque Maribe Reveals Details Of The Night Of Monica’s Death

Maribe returns to court today.

Jacque Maribe also got birthday wishes from her best friend Nancy Wanjiku popularly known as Shix Kapienga.

Maribe is facing murder charges for the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani alongside her ex fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...