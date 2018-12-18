AFC Leopards are set to rope in Congolese striker Wai Yeka from Tanzania Premier League side Alliance SC.

Yeka is already in the country and will ink a two-year contract, according to FourFourTwoMedia.

Ingwe management are reportedly working round the clock to ensure they process him ready for weekend’s league assignment against Sofapaka.

The team has only managed a goal in two league outings and was totally blunt against Kakamega Homeboyz, a game they lost 3-0 on Saturday.

Wai is expected to replace Ezekiel Odera who has been loaned to KCB for the entire season after falling out with coach Nikola Kavazovic.

Odera was Leopards’ top goal scorer last season with 12 goals.

