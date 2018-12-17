Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu finally posted a recent picture of herself online and she looks completely different from who she was two months ago.

Fans were surprised with her new photos as she looks surprisingly thin and has shaved off most of her hair.

In her new set up, Wema currently runs a boutique business after the Tanzanian Film board banned her from acting in Tanzania.

Just recently, Wema said in an interview that the ban is limiting her from putting her country on the map and bringing in income.

She however promised to continue working to clean her image and her brand.

Just last month, Wema was reportedly thrown out of her home in in Salasala, Dar es Salaam after she failed to raise money to pay for her rent.

She currently lives in her mother’s home in Sinza.

