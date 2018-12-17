Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl forgot to shake hands with his Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery amidst overwhelming emotion of a late win on his home debut Sunday.

Charlie Austin’s 85th minute header sealed the 3-2 victory for Soton for their first Premier League home win since April. It also ended Arsenal’s 22-match unbeaten run.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ralph rushed to the field at the blow of the final whistle to hug and celebrate with his players.

“I had to run to my guys because they were waiting. I shook hands later and it was ok,” said Ralph.

“It’s what I wanted to feel when I came to Premier League, this atmosphere after the game, and to celebrate such a moment is something very special for me.”

