The postal Corporation of Kenya has accused Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu of grabbing their land in Thika to construct a bus terminus.

The Post master general Dan Kagwe says Governor Waititu did not ask for permission of the corporation before entering its 1.9 hectares of land with the plan of constructing a terminus.

He said that the county illegally invaded the land that is close to the Madaraka post office in Thika. The postal corporation of Kenya said that the land that the Kiambu county government had already been leased to four clients who had already paid for the land.

The county government however insisted that they chose to expand the bus terminus on the land as it was idle.

The postal corporation said that this is the second piece of land that the governor has grabbed from them after he had earlier invaded another piece of land.

Construction of the bus terminus by the Kiambu county government has already began.

