Nairobi hospital has confirmed that CEO Gordon Odundo has not been suspended from the hospital but has taken a compulsory leave to give room for the forensic audit. Odundo will be on leave for the next 90 days.

“The Board has asked the Chief Executive Officer to proceed on ninety (90) days leave with effect from December 14, 2018, which includes his annual leave as had been approved by the chairman. This would allow for the completion of the ongoing forensic audit,” the statement read.

The board said that the hospital would still run and conduct their services without any disruption.

“We wish our patients, clients, consultants and other stakeholders that our management and staff are ensuring that our operations of the hospital are continuing in the usual expected standards,” the board said in a statement.

A scuffle ensued last week as the hospital lawyers together with the board members tried to serve Mr Odundo with the letters of dismissal.

It is alleged that the CEO had a misunderstanding with the board after a a board member who wanted a tender for insurance services lost the bid after his bid was disqualified.

