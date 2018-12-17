A Caucasian woman pretending to try Blue Band for the first time lit up the internet when she switched up her accent to a heavy Luhya accent.

The lady, identified as Pearl Hodgkinson Lwoyelo posted a video of herself trying Blue Band and comparing it to the western butter which most Caucasians use.

She started off with an American accent then goes ahead to change it to a luhya accent while complaining about Americans being choosy and not as physically endowed as Africans.

Kenyans were mesmerized by her accent and gushed over her fluency.

Here are some of the reactions:

Haiyaaaa 🤪🤪 I was waiting for her to bash blueband, weh!!! Can’t stop🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/SinQfijqWp — #InspireLife (@FarahKhaleck) December 16, 2018

Ati after eating ugali na mboga, waluhya dessert ni chai mkate na blueband 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🎄🎄Mama⛄ (@M_ama) December 17, 2018

Boarding school if you didn’t have blueband you couldn’t survive — PamElla🇰🇪 (@xoPamEllaxo) December 16, 2018

'Never tried this before' lakini vile inatandasa hio blueband nilijua tu huyu ametembea Kenya😂 https://t.co/7VBat4RUfn — Brian maswai (@BrianMaswai) December 16, 2018

This was so unexpected omg 😂😂 I was ready to fight white people about my blueband pic.twitter.com/slMpJvZsBB — Mimi (@MimiHers) December 16, 2018

