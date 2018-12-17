MZUNGU BLUEBAND
A Caucasian woman pretending to try Blue Band for the first time lit up the internet when she switched up her accent to a heavy Luhya accent.

The lady, identified as Pearl Hodgkinson Lwoyelo posted a video of herself trying Blue Band and comparing it to the western butter which most Caucasians use.

She started off with an American accent then goes ahead to change it to a luhya accent while complaining about Americans being choosy and not as physically endowed as Africans.

Kenyans were mesmerized by her accent and gushed over her fluency.

Here are some of the reactions:

