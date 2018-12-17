A chief in Marsabit was burnt to death by unknown assailants as he attended the burial of two Kenya Police Reservist officers who were killed in a bandit attack on Saturday.

The chief of Dirip Gombo Location George Biqa was attacked by people who called him a traitor that descended on him with blows before setting him on fire.

Police investigating the matter have linked the attack on the recent clashes between the Gabra and Borana communities. Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said that the clashes in the area is politically instigated.

Sources privy to the investigation of the Chief’s murder said that he was attacked after some of his clan members were angered when he welcomed Labour CS Ukur Yattani officially recognizing the Wayu community as Kenyans.

Saku MP Ali Dido Rasso condemned the killing of the chief syaing that everyone had freedom of speech which ought to be respected.

“Every Kenyan is entitled to freedom of speech and expression in this country,” Rasso said.

Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to the murder of chief Biqa.

