Manchester United legend Garry Neville has blasted the club’s hierarchy calling them naïve for extending Jose Mourinho’s contract in January.

The 43-year old former left back also believes the Portuguese’s days at Old Trafford are numbered but it will cost a fortune to get rid of him.

Garry’s comments followed Sunday’s 3-1 humiliating defeat of the Red Devils by Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield.

“Will Mourinho leave? I think it will happen,” said Garry, a Sky Sports pundit.

Read: Kenyans Troll Lawyer Ahmednasir For Terming Judiciary As ‘Politically Compromised’

“My preference would always be to get to the end of the season, but the board is naïve it’s unbelievable.

To give him an extended contract, knowing his cycle of every three years, was incredible. The minute he came back from pre-season he was at it and the club was out of control.

Nobody above him can handle him. They don’t know what to do with him, they don’t know what to say to him. They don’t know what he’s going to say at every press conference. It will cost a fortune to lose him now.”

Neville, who bagged numerous titles with United during his days admitted that Liverpool were “streets ahead” in the game and deserved to win.

“I’m in shock. Liverpool were streets ahead of United, absolutely streets ahead. United were awful.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...