Machakos woman Jackline Mwende whose domestic violence case caught many by surprise has gotten rid of her prosthetic limbs.

Mwende was assaulted by her husband Stephen Ngila in 2016 after he suspected her of “failing to conceive” and being unfaithful.

Speaking to K24, Mwende said the limbs that cost a whooping Sh10 million are no longer of use to her and are too “expensive to maintain.”

“The limbs were to be flown to South Korea for maintenance recently; and that comes at a cost. I currently do not have the money they are asking for. So, I decided to ditch the arms because they are not of help to me,” she said.

Electronics Company LG offered to cover the cost of the limbs and surgery while Machakos first lady Lilian Ng’ang’a promised to get the mother of one free healthcare.

Mwende receives a Sh25,000 monthly stipend from a German pharmaceutical organization that also built her a two bed roomed house and a fully stocked mini-mart.

While she has forgiven her husband, Mwende maintains that he should face the full wrath of the law.

Ngila is still in remand after being charged with attempted murder.

