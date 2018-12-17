Former president Moi has been discharged from Nairobi hospital were he had been admitted to undergo a check up.

According to his doctor, David Silverstein the former president was examined and closely observed for the days of his admission.

He added that they had treated him for flu which he said was blamed on the cold weather conditions now being experienced.

Dr. Silverstein disclosed that the former president was responding well to treatment but needed time to rest.

Moi had been admitted to the hospital on Thursday but details of his ailment remained scanty.

