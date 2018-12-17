The three English clubs still in the UEFA Champions League have been drawn against German oppositions in the round of 16.

The draw was conducted Monday afternoon.

Below is the draw for the Premier League clubs;

⚽ 🇩🇪Schalke v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Man City

⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Tottenham v 🇩🇪Borussia Dortmund

⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Liverpool v 🇩🇪Bayern Munich

In the other draws, defending champions Real Madrid will face Ajax while their LaLiga rivals Barcelona will take on Lyon.

Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Juventus while Roma of Italy will take on Porto for a spot in the quarters.

First leg matches will be staged in February 2019 with the return legs scheduled for March 2019.

Other draws;

Atletico Madrid Vs Juventus

Lyon Vs Barcelona

Roma Vs Porto

Ajax Vs Real Madrid

