The East African Portland Cement ha announce the appointment of Mr Edwin Kinyua as the Chairman and director of the company.

Mr Kinyua’s appointment took effect of September 20, but the company kept it under wraps only to make an announcement today through the local dailies.

He replaces Mr William (Bill) Lay who has served the company as an non-executive chairman since November 2014.

“The Board of Directors of the East African Portland Cement PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Edwin M Kinyua, MBS as the chairman and Director of the company with effect from 20th September, 2018,” read the announcement dated December 4.

Mr Kinyua has previously served as the managing director/ chief executive of the Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) from 2009 to 2016.

In 2012, he was honoured by the Head of State with the award of the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear(MBS).

Before joining KWAL, Kinyua worked for KenoKobil Group for over 17 years up to 2008. In the company, he held several positions such as group business development manager, general manager, country director- Uganda and later became the head of group corporate division for East Africa.

In 1997, he worked at Paz Oil and Sonol Petroleum in Israel under an Africanleadership development programme and in 1998 won a scholarship to study Local Economic Development and Project Planning at the Development Study Centre, Rehovot, Israel.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce – Business Adminstration from the University of Nairobi.

In the financial year ending June 2018, the company recorded a 25 per cent decline in revenue from Ksh6.93 billion to Ksh5.18 billion.

The company attributed the drop to an increase in competitive pressure and high cost of production which combined to reduced output in cement prices.

It is not yet clear what led to the exit of Mr Lay as the chairman.

