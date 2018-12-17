Diamond Platnumz and his new boo Tanasha Donna seem to be setting the pace that their relationship will move at without caring about critics.

The two spent the weekend in Wag Hill Lodge in Mwanza, Tanzania where they took a short trip after the Wasafi Festival in Mwanza.

Tanasha took to Instagram to tell off her haters saying that despite their hateful comments Diamond still loves her and is going to marry her.

“People are so concerned about my body: oh she’s ugly, oh her boobs are saggy, oh she doesn’t have a nice waist, oh she doesn’t have nice legs, oh she has a small ass. But let me tell you something, He still loves me though and he still wants me ha!” she said in a clip.

In another clip posted, Diamond confessed to Tanasha that he is deeply in love with her and cannot wait to make her his wife.

The two clearly will not face money problems as Diamond will cater for them just fine.

Word is that Tanasha got bodyguards after the singer made public their involvement with each other.

