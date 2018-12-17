Churchill Show fans on Tuesday raised Sh1 million for a dance crew that hails from Mathare slums, Nairobi.

The Divas Power initiative was started by Moesha Kay, an FBI Dance crew member, and was inspired by her past experiences when living in Majengo.

Starting off the drive was President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece and CEO KICC Nana Gecaga. She pledged Sh100,000, followed by socialite turned businesswoman Huddah Monroe who promised to give Sh200,000.

K24’s Betty Kyallo put down Sh100,000, while Space Lounge committed to give Sh100,000. Samuel Osoro from Unilever pledged Sh50,000 and assured that his boss will give Sh110,000 towards the initiative.

Indomie, pledged Kshs 100,000 and free meals for all the kids for a period of one month. An audience member, a Maasai herdsman said he will give the girls a goat as a Christmas gift.

Read: Uganda’s Ghetto Kids Now Proud Owners Of A Mansion (Photos)

In under an hour, a moved audience had given Sh100,000 while the pledges stood at Sh910,000.

Here is the video:

Ms Kay in a recorded video said that she sometimes uses money earned from her dancing gig to support the girls who sometimes are unable to go to school, attend dance practice and afford sanitary towels.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...