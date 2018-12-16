Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi found himself on the wrong side with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after terming the current judiciary as “inept, corrupt, tribal and politically compromised judiciary”.

In a tweet, the barrister said that since he was admitted to the bar in 1992, he has never worked in such a corrupt judiciary.

“I was admitted to the Bar in 1993 by CJ Hancox and practiced before CJs Cockar, Chesoni, Apaloo, Chunga, Gicheru, Willy and now Maraga. I have never practised before a more inept, corrupt, tribal and politically compromised judiciary as is the judiciary is now under CJ Maraga,” tweeted Abdullahi.

However, Kenyans were fast to react, guessing that the senior counsel is almost losing a case, the reason he is bashing the judiciary.

Here are some reactions from KOT:-

