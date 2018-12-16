Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi found himself on the wrong side with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) after terming the current judiciary as “inept, corrupt, tribal and politically compromised judiciary”.

In a tweet, the barrister said that since he was admitted to the bar in 1992, he has never worked in such a corrupt judiciary.

“I was admitted to the Bar in 1993 by CJ Hancox and practiced before CJs Cockar, Chesoni, Apaloo, Chunga, Gicheru, Willy and now Maraga. I have never practised before a more inept, corrupt, tribal and politically compromised judiciary as is the judiciary is now under CJ Maraga,” tweeted Abdullahi.

However, Kenyans were fast to react, guessing that the senior counsel is almost losing a case, the reason he is bashing the judiciary.

Here are some reactions from KOT:-

The guy is angry cause he has never won a case in maragas supreme court. Talk about sour grapes! — abraham (@abewata) December 16, 2018

Abdullahi strategy in court has always been to attack and intimidate judges. When he looses he attacks some more. The learned fellow has no moral standing to criticize the judiciary on corruption when he's the representation of the most corrupt in the very courts — Anschauung Nairobi (@Anschauungke) December 16, 2018

You cannot preach water and drink wine at the same time. You represent those who loot the country dry but you are here complaining of corruption! Seriously? It’s not a rocket science for the general public to know who your “clients “ are. — abdul (@finnestKOT) December 16, 2018

There is nothing to fix in wajir county case the whole world knows governor mohamed Abdi has not seen inside classrooms. — Muhudiin (@Muhudiin2) December 16, 2018

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...