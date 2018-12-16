Gor Mahia Head Coach Hassan Oktay has named his squad for today’s Champions League match against Lobi Stars of Nigeria at the Kasarani Stadium starting 4.00pm.

Making a return to the squad after missing two previous encounters in the competition against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets is dependable creative midfielder Francis Kahata.

Kahata was excused from taking part in the matches so that he could not be cup tied as he was angling for a move to CS Constantine in Algeria, however, the deal is yet to materialize.

Also back is Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge, who aggravated an injury in the first leg of the Big Bullets game.

Read: Mo Salah Wins Second BBC African Player Of The Year Gong

Experienced custodian Boniface Oluoch keeps the number one jersey with defender Joash Onyango regaining his spot in the central defense after temporarily losing it to Pascal Ogweno in a league match against Zoo Wednesday.

The line-up:

Boniface Oluoch (GK), Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Harun SHakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa, Jacques Tuyisenge

Subs:

Fredrick Odhiamabo, Pascal Ogweno, Cercidy Okeyo, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, George Odhiambo, Erissa Ssekisambu

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...