Gor Mahia are half way through to the CAF Champions League group stage after thumping Nigeria’s Lobi Stars 3-1 at the Kasarani Stadium Sunday.

K’Ogalo will need a minimum of a draw in the return leg next weekend in Nigeria to book a historic spot in the lucrative round of 16 for the very first time.

The game marked 38 years since Gor Mahia faced a Nigerian side at the continental evel.

Samuel Onyango was the toast of the day for the 17 times Kenyan champions, bagging a brace with Rwandan forward Jacques Tuyisenge netting the other to seal the win.

Tuyisenge, who was returning from an injury, put the hosts in the lead seven minutes into play with a whistling shot before Onyango doubled the lead in the 21st minute.

Danger-man Samid Kadiri reduced the deficit for the visitors but Onyango restored the two goal cushion for his brace in the 33rd minute.

Lobi Stars will now need to score two unanswered goal in the return leg to sail through to the group stage for the first time since 2002.

Gor Mahia on the other hand will be angling to stop them and make the moneyed bracket for the very first time.

