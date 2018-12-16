Motorists travelling across Maralal were left stranded after petrol stations shut down business due to an Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) crackdown for hiked fuel prices.

This crackdown comes after the Energy Regulatory Commission ordered for the closure of petrol stations which had hiked their fuel prices.

In most petrol stations in Maralal, a litre of petrol was retailing at KSh128 instead of the recommended KSh117.89 and a litre of diesel was retailing at KSh122 instead of the recommended Sh116.83.

Different fuel businesses were shut down and the attendants arrested, therefore leaving motorists and passengers stranded.

Activities involving fuel were also put on hold due to scarcity.

Samburu Central Sub-county Commander Abbagaro Guyo assured that the suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

