Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya has declared a 6pm to 6am curfew in Narok South affecting Ololoipangi, Oloruasi and neighbouring villages in the Sub-county.

This follows renewed tribal clashes that have so far left one person dead, 15 injured and over 25 homes destroyed.

The ban will also affect all public gatherings even as the government brings more policemen to enforce the curfew and restore law and order.

“I want to urge you all to remain indoors between 6pm and 6 am. Nobody should be found outside within those hours,” said Mr Natembeya.

Mr Natembeya revealed that General Service Unit and Rapid Deployment Unit officers have been deployed to the areas.

Read: Bobi Wine Goes To Hiding As Several Team Members Are Arrested

“We have deployed security personnel from RDU and GSU to reinforce teams on the ground as the clashes seem to escalate. We want to deal with masterminds of the clashes,” said Mr Natembeya.

The standoff between Kipsigis and Maasai communities erupted on Friday night and is suspected to have been sparked by the stealing of a cow at Ololoipang’i.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...