Uganda’s Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is in hiding after police raided a hotel he was staying in ahead of a concert in Jinja.

Several members of Wine’s team were arrested in the raid, and detained even as the manhunt for the popstar intensified.

The legislator took to Twitter on Saturday night to recount the ordeal.

“So police has raided city hotel where we were resting ahead of the show tonight, arrested many of our team members. As we speak, the police is surrounding the entire neighbourhood looking for me! They have beaten some of them, arrested & dragged them onto police pick-up cars and driven them to unknown destinations for no offence whatsoever,” tweeted Wine.

A statement from his London-based lawyer Robert Amsterdam said tthat the police acted in breach of the law, as the concert was legally planned.

“Kyagulanyi has been forced to seek refuge from an unlawful midnight raid by police which has seen many of his supporters and colleagues swept up and detained while others were reportedly beaten,” said Amsterdam.

“(It) is a clear and brazen act of targeted political repression by the Uganda authorities aimed at violating Bobi Wine’s human rights. (The concert was) fully and legally permitted, and the other participating musicians were not targeted.”

Bobi Wine has been declared a state enemy due his opposition of the presidents rule. Appearing on Jeff Koinange live in Kenya he said that Museveni’s rule was worse than that of Idi Amin.

This is not the first time the the police are stopping his concert as his concerts were also stopped during his campaign period.

