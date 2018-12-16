Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz’s father Abdul Juma Isack, has pleaded with his son to help him, as he is not in good condition health-wise.

Bedridden Juma developed knee problem sometimes back and is occasionally immobile and tucked on bed for days in his lonely house.

“My health is not good and I’m sickly. At the moment, my knee is aching to much. I cannot walk long distance. As you can see, I’m in great pain and sometimes I cannot get off my bed,” said the 52-year-old ma.

Juma, who is unable to walk, is now pleading with his son to come to his aid and get him health insurance cover.

“I should have a small stall for my business so that I do not have to hawk stuff around. If had a car, it would be easy attending to customers’ need. Unfortunately, I am not able get one. Maybe a health insurance cover could help for now,” he appealed.

Juma has been at loggerheads with Diamond and his sister Queen Darleen for being a ‘deadbeat’ father.

Early this year, Diamond talked about his constrained relationship with his father, saying he helped where he could.

“Babangu tunawasiliana naye…Upande wa kumsaidia namsaidia ikiwa sina uwezo pia sina uwezo. Lakini bahati mbaya hatuna ukaribu kama nilivyo na mamangu, Kuishi pamoja, Kusafiri pamoja. Hatujazoena hivyo, kwa pengine watu kuniona siko na yeye katika hadara wanaona kama Diamond ana vita na babake. Kuna baadhi ya watu wengine wamekuwan na mazoea mabya ya kwenda na Babangu getini Kwangu na kumpigisha pisha kisha waseme nimemfungia geti, sio fresh aisee. Sio kila mtoto ambaye haishi ma wazazi wake mambo yao sio fresh,” said the Kwangwaru crooner.

Recently, Mzee Abdul was on the headlines after claiming that her daughter Queen Darleen (Diamonds Sister) should never touch his coffin or bother going for his funeral when he dies.

He was also quoted saying that Diamond would suffer upon his (Juma’s) death.

