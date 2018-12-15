A street vendor on Friday met Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who cleared a Sh40 debt owed to him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The vendor, Dennis Wachira sold the president chewing gum in 2017 but only received his payment a year later.

He paid the PS a visit at his Harambee House offices where he was handed a Sh50 note.

“Before we even start talking I want to clear that debt of KSh40 for the president who bought your chewing gums, and now I even want you to give me change of KSh10,” the PS told Wachira.

True to his word, Wachira handed PS Kibicho a Sh10 change. He then tells how his business has since plummeted because people thought his life after meeting the head of state would change for the better.

“Since I sold the president those chewing gums, my business has not been performing well because people believe my life should be changed. They are no longer buying my sweets,” Wachira said.

Asked what he would like the president to do for him, the street vendor noted that he needed a job. He does however let the PS know that he is fighting a health condition that could be worsening.

The PS responds: “You know now your health will not allow you to work in those drills (implying a possible job at the army or police) and there you shall have to spend at least nine months in training, I don’t think you can manage that with your health condition.”

Wachira shot to fame after the president made an impromptu visit to Burma Market in 2017 and bought sweets from him.

