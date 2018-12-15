A taxi driver, identified as Gabriel Wamalwa has been arrested after stealing from his passenger.

According to the victim, Wamalwa picked him up from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at around 7.30 am in a black Toyota Vitz Registration Number KCR 464M.

They then left for Kahawa Wendani but made a stop at Clean Shelf Supermarket at approximately 9.10 am.

CCTV footage shows the passenger alight. Kahawa Tungu understands that the passenger asked to stop and collect an item at a nearby shop.

Moments later Wamalwa also steps out of the car, and then quickly gets in and drives away.

The passenger says that they lost valuables including their passport and other crucial documents.

The driver was fortunately caught up with in Mombasa, and a few of the items recovered.

The case is being handled at Kahawa Sukari police station.

Read: One Dead As Rally Car Crashes Into Spectators (Video)

It has become an everyday occurrence for taxi drivers to steal from their unsuspecting passengers. For instance, a Taxify driver Daniel Ngigi Kimani was in September charged with stealing and handling stolen goods.

Ngigi was accused of stealing a Samsung S7 edge mobile phone valued at Sh95,000, a handbag worth Sh 45,000, FEDI sunglasses which cost Sh700 and cash money in USD 3,000.

He is said to have taken the items on May 6 along Dennis Pritt road.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...