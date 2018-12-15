Political temperatures in the Kisii region on Friday flared after two leaders, both allied to Deputy President William Ruto exchanged blows.

Word has it that Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi slapped the Youth Affairs Secretary in the office of the Deputy President, Antony Kibagendi for alleged control of resources within the area.

The scuffle took place moments before the DP landed in Kisii for the Kisii University graduation ceremony.

Reports indicate that Mr Maangi is unhappy about the blossoming friendship between the DP and Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka.

“What happened is that I was waiting for the DP at Kisii Sports Club, Maangi called me to the side,he asked why i keep taking Onyonka to the DP,” Kibagendi is quoted by Hivi Sasa.

He further revealed that the legislator only tried to take a swing at him after he respectfully informed him that he will not succeed Governor James Ongwae.

“I told him that the DP and Onyonka have their own friendship,then I told him very respectfully that I don’t think he can be elected to be governor of Kisii County, which is my opinion, he hurriedly tried to slap me and ran into a group of bodyguards who were standing nearby. That is all,” he added.

