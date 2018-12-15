Mohamed Salah has won the 2018 BBC African Footballer of the Year award.

The Liverpool and Egypt forward, who was the top choice from a five-man shortlist in an online vote of supporters, retains the prize he also won a year ago.

Salah finished ahead of Reds teammate Sadio Mane in the poll, as well as Medhi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal) and Thomas Partey (Ghana).

The No.11 enjoyed one of the greatest debut seasons in Liverpool history, scoring 44 goals to help the club reach the Champions League final, and then represented his country at the World Cup.

And his form has continued into the current campaign; his winner against Napoli in Tuesday’s Champions League tie increased his tally for the season to 13 strikes.

