A young man on Friday interrupted Ida Odinga’s speech to present President Uhuru Kenyatta with a gift.

The man, dressed in sandals, blue t-shirt and a black pair of trousers had tried getting the President’s attention but all efforts proved futile.

It was not until Ms Odinga took to the podium that the young man walked to the front with a dummy Sh500 note with the head of state’s portrait on it.

“There is a young man here your Excellency. I think he has a present for you. Can we clap for him,” said Ms Odinga.

The President signaled the man to the front, accepted the gift and handed the man to one of aides.

This Ms Odinga said was an indication of just how much the Nyanza people loved President Kenyatta.

Kenyatta was in the Lake Region for a two day visit where he rolled out the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Read: Raila To Receive Honorary Degree From Jaramogi Oginga University

He is also said to have shaken hands with billionaire businessman Jimi Wanjigi while at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Bondo home.

Wanjigi had accused the government of targeting him for supporting Odinga during the August 8 election.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...