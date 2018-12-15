A couple was found dead in their rental home in Shauri Yako Estate, Homa Bay county on Saturday morning.

Ben Mancha, 43, and Phoebe Kamire, 38, were found dead by a neighbour who was reportedly bringing home their 6 year old child after a sleepover.

The two were lying in separate beds when their lifeless bodies were discovered.

The neighbour also said that Mancha had given the wife Sh200 for food, but she instead went to a chang’aa den.

Their landlord, Joseph Onyiego said that the couple had been fighting and drinking a lot lately.

“They occasionally had inhouse differences, but we don’t think that has to do with their death,” he said.

According to the area assistant chief Jacktone Olielo, the couple is believed to have committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

Their bodies have been moved to the Homa-Bay County Morgue as investigations commence.

