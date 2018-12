Drama ensued at the Nairobi Hospital on Friday afternoon after the board attempted to forcefully to evict CEO Gordon Odundo.

Scuffle ensued as the hospital lawyers together with the board members tried to serve Mr Odundo with the letters of dismissal.

More to follow…

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...