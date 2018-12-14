Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will Sunday face Nigeria’s Lobi Stars in the CAF Champions League first round first leg match at the Kasarani Stadium with so much at stake.

The aggregate winner of the two legged fixture will qualify for the lucrative group stage of the Africa’s top club championship and pocket Ksh55 million.

Making it out of the group stage attracts a further Ksh10 milion.

Gor Mahia have never qualified for the moneyed phase of the tournament and would become the first Kenyan club to do so if they zoom past the Ortom Boys.

The team warmed-up for the crucial tie with an emphatic 4-0 win over Zoo in the Kenyan Premier League Wednesday.

Head coach Hassan Oktay is beaming with confidence that his charges can get a good result and in closer to making history.

“It’s very important for us and for them as well because we have home advantage on Sunday and we are going to focus on that game with the technical bench, I believe we are going to get a good result from here,” the Turkish Cypriot said following the huge win against Zoo.

Gor Mahia made it to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup last season but missed the knockout round by a whisker after finishing third on eight points behind USM Alger and Rayon Sports.

The 17-time Kenyan champions believe they can scale up their performance this time round and dine with their peers on the Champions League table.

