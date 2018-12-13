Famous Vitimbi actor, Jamal Nassul’s murderer, Grace Kanamu Namulo will remain in police custody for five more days pending further investigations.

Ms Namulo was presented before Mavoko Law Courts in Athi River, on Thursday where she did not take a plea after prosecution requested for more time to carry out investigations.

Ms Namulo is accused of Killing Mr Jamal Nassul on Tuesday evening after a domestic scuffle ended tragically.

She is accused of stabbing the deceased with a kitchen knife during a heated argument.

Ms Namulo’s lawyer, Cliff Ombeta requested for his client to be allowed to seek medical treatment.

Magistrate Charity Chebii Oluoch granted the prosecution their request and directed for Ms Namulo to be taken for treatment.

“I direct that the accused be locked up at Mlolongo police station until December 18 when she will be returned to court for mentioning. She should be taken to hospital for treatment,” Magistrate Oluoch said.

Her court date has been set for December 18.

