Gor Mahia have slashed the price of their new jerseys in a special Christmas offer to sour up sales and to say thank you to the fans during this festive season, according to the club’s Treasurer Sally Bollo.

The iconic Macron-made jerseys which were initially selling at Ksh5,000 per piece will now go for Ksh3,000 for registered members and Ksh3,500 for the rest.

“Please, grab a jersey for your family, friends and loved ones. The jerseys are available at our offices and you can purchase through Paybill number 897260 – Account number is your ID numbers followed by GJ at the end,” Sally told the club’s official website.

Sally thanked fans for their continued support which propelled the team to another KPL title last season.

“As the year comes to a close, we the management of Gor Mahia wish to sincerely thank each and every fan for their tremendous and unwavering support for the team as we did the best we could – winning the 2018 league title. Asanteni sana.”

Read: Esperance Turn Tables On Agosto In Rades Thriller To Sail Through To African Champions League Finals

Gor Mahia build-up to Sunday’s crunch tie against Lobi Stars of Nigeria in the Champions League with an emphatic 4-0 win on Jamhuri Day at the Kasarani Stadium.

A win will put K’Ogalo in pole position to reach the group stage of the Africa’s premium club competition for the very first time and Sally has appealed to the fans to show up in large numbers to cheer the boys.

“As always let’s come out in large numbers in support of our boys.”

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...