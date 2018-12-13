Kenya’s best ever striker Dennis “The Menace” Oliech is angling for a sensational return to the Kenyan Premier League.

Oliech who has been inactive since last year told Milele FM Sports that he’s currently in talks with Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United for possible deals.

He has assured that indeed he will be back in the Kenya’s topflight this season.

“Currently I have three options that include Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United. I will for sure play in the Kenya Premier League this season. I am itching to make a return and I am confident that by January, I will have nailed a deal to mark my return,” said Oliech.

The former Mathare United man, who skippered the national team Harambee Stars, has also not ruled out doning the national colors again.

“I am yet to retire; I can come back to Harambee Stars. First of all, let me return to the local league and be the top scorer, then I will be good to return to the national team. I know I am good and I will score goals.”

Read: Kenya, Sierra Leone AFCON Qualifier Will Not Take Place, Says CAF

Oliech is most remembered for the thunderous shot against Cape Verde which secured Kenya a place in the 2004 AFCON in Tunisia.

It has taken Kenya 15 years to return to the continental since then.

He recently impressed during trials with South Africa’s Free States Stars but could not secure a deal.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...