President Uhuru Kenyatta has heightened the war against corruption stating that those caught should not hide under a community umbrella.

He said that those who engage in corruption do it on their own and they should not drag their communities in their problems.

If you steal, you steal alone and not with your community. You should carry your own cross. If you’re engaged in corruption you will go to court whether you are a Kikuyu, Kamba, Kalenjin or Luo. Let’s stop ethnicising the war on corruption.” the president said

Kenyatta spoke at Ahero in his first tour in Nyanza province since the handshake. He remembered that his father and the founding father Jomo Kenyatta and Raila’s father Jaramogi Odinga met .

“It is here at Ahero where the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and Vice President Jaramogi Oginga shook hands. They met here at Ahero,” he said.

The president reiterated that his government was committed to unite the country after the handshake. He said that he was focused on giving Kenyans healthcare, clean and safe water, good roads, jobs, sufficient food, housing, and electricity.

“Every Kenyan deserves a better life and that’s why we want constructive politics and inclusive government,” he said.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by the Deputy President Ruto who steered away from politics only stating that the elections were over and that the Jubilee government was focusing on unifying the country.

The President is in Kisumu launching the Universal health programme. He stated during the Jamhuri day celebrations that Kisumu county would get health services for free during the tria period.

