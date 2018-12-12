Uhuru Lights Up Jamhuri Day Celebrations As He Salutes The First Lady, Raila (Video)

President Uhuru Kenyatta lit up the mood at Nyayo Stadium after the Jamhuri day celebrations when he stopped to salute his wife and other leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The gesture was unexpected as he normally shakes leaders hands before seating down.

Instead of shaking hands everyone’s hands he started by performing a salute gesture to the leaders and to his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

Read: Governors Joho, Waiguru And DPP Haji To Be Feted During Jamhuri Day Celebrations

President Uhuru Kenyatta salutes dignitaries at the 55th #JamhuriDay celebrations among them DP Ruto and NASA principals. #KenyaAt55 pic.twitter.com/MJxoLEXV7X — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 12, 2018

The gesture caught everyone by surprise causing the dignitaries to burst into laughter as Mrs Kenyatta made a meek attempt to salute back.

President Uhuru donned a military regalia to the event, an outfit that he normally wears in functions involving the military or armed forces.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips