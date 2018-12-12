in NEWS

Uhuru Lights Up Jamhuri Day Celebrations As He Salutes The First Lady, Raila (Video)

President Uhuru Kenyatta lit up the mood at Nyayo Stadium after the Jamhuri day celebrations when he stopped to salute his wife and other leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The gesture was unexpected as he normally shakes leaders hands before seating down.

Instead of shaking hands everyone’s hands he started by performing a salute gesture to the leaders and to his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

The gesture caught everyone by surprise causing the dignitaries to burst into laughter as Mrs Kenyatta made a meek attempt  to salute back.

President Uhuru donned a military regalia to the event, an outfit that he normally wears in functions involving the military or armed forces.

