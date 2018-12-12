A Kajiado man has stunned Kenyans after marrying two women in a grand white wedding ceremony that took place in Kisaju.

The man identified from the wedding invite as Junior Mako while his two brides are only identified as Liz and Joyce.

The groom was dressed in a blue suit held his two brides dressed in white gowns embellished in Masai decorations are seen kneeling side by side as they are prayed for.

The three newly weds looked jovial as the danced and made made merry to celebrate their unusual union.

Some who have viewed the video have condemned the union terming it as unbibilical but others have lauded the young man calling him a hero.

Here is the video:

