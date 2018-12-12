Nyeri, Machakos, Kisumu and Isiolo counties will receive free healthcare services for 18 months before the programmed is rolled out to other counties.

This was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 55th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. The President will launch the programme tomorrow in Kisumu

The president also promised renewed energy in fighting corruption, where he invited the judiciary to ensure justice is served, and not be proprietors of impunity.

“To those engaged in fraud and abuse of office, you can run but you will never hide. We will catch up with you and make you pay dearly for every coin stolen from Kenyans,” he said.

He also warned government officers abusing their powers that “he broom that is sweeping across the nation will soon find its way to your door steps”.

The President said that Kenyans are still in the shackles of poverty due to a stringent of reasons, among them diseases, poor infrastructure.

The President also commended High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa Raila Odinga and opposition leaders for agreeing to work with the government.

“Our political class has to step up and focus on the people and on keeping them united by practicing politics of uniting Kenyans against our common enemy that is poverty, ignorance and disease. I’m very grateful to my brothers and sisters who we competed with last year but who have come together to work hand in hand with us to make Kenya prosperous led by my elder brother honorable Raila Odinga,” he said.

To the youths, he urged them to safeguard the freedom that was fought for by the founding fathers.

“Our young Kenyans must know that our freedom was not given to us on silver platter, it was fought for and we must continue to defend it at all times. My challenge to our youth is to keep the flame of our freedom fighters alive and keep Kenyans united as we work to bringing Africa together,” said the President.

He also promised that Kenya will remain on course to ensure that Somalia gets peace, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant.

“Through our diplomacy and military as part of the African Union Force we will continue the support for the stabilization of Somalia. However I wish to call upon all of us to remain very vigilant; the enemy lives and walks among us,” said the President.

Others who attended the celebrations include former prime minister Raila Odinga, former Vie President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale among others.

