A Meru businessman has been accused of harming those he believe to be beneath him in broad daylight, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Paul Mungania alias Paul Kagame is a man of means and not even the police can touch him, sources have intimated.

Those privy to details and Mungania’s dirty dealings say that he has accumulated wealth in dubious and questionable manners.

“He is a man of questionable integrity and morals,” a source who sought anonymity intimated.

Kahawa Tungu has learnt that Mr Mungania on Sunday, 2 December attacked a form one student only identified as Moses for no apparent reason.

The victim was assaulted with a sharp object that cut open his skull. So dire was the situation that the teenage boy was admitted in hospital.

PAUL MUNGANIA ALIAS KAGAME ATTACKS BOY. TEENAGE BOY ATTACKED BY PAUL MUNGANIA.

Luckily, our source reiterates, the boy is responding to treatment even as his attacker roams the streets of Mutuati town, Igembe North sub-county, Meru county.

The middle aged man commands such a big following that even the area police officers can not “touch him.”

The matter was reported to the DCI but no action has been taken.

Residents want justice to be served and the boy’s education and future protected at all costs.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to [email protected] Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips

Like this: Like Loading...