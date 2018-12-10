The Inspector General of Police (IG) and the DCI have been barred from posting photos of suspects on social media platforms by High Court judge Wilfrida Okwany.

“That a conservatory order and be and is hereby issued restraining the Inspector of General Police and Director of Criminal Investigations from posting suspects and or accused person booking photographs and on the internet and social media and more and more specifically on the DCI Facebook and Twitter page pending the determination of the petition,” reads the court order.

According to the petitioner, Henry Shitanda posting the images before the suspects are charged is unconstitutional and infringing on their right to privacy.

“The internet and social media have made booking photos more embarrassing and humiliating than ever before as the accused or suspects are entitled to privacy rights as enshrined in the constitution,” reads the court papers.

“The respondents should be made aware that even after suspects or accused in the criminal proceedings the booking photographs are available on the internet long after the case ends,” Mr Shitanda said.

The matter will be mentioned on March 5, 2019.

