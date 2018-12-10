Coach Nikola Kavazovic Proud Of Leopards Performance Against Sharks

AFC Leopards coach Nikola Kavazovic is proud of the team’s performance in their KPL season opener against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Leopards rallied to hold the SportPesa Shield winners 1-1 at the Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium.

Harrison Mwendwa scored for Sharks while skipper Robinson Kamura converted from the spot to level.

Overall, Ingwe had better statistics and could have picked maximum points if not for missed chances.

“I’m proud of my friend and colleague Marko Vasiljevic and players. Full ball and game control. Respect to opponent’s coach who said in post match interview that AFC Leopards were much better side, not often to hear.

On a better pitch, this could have been three points but great opening,” said Nikola, who is currently away attending to family matters.

In his absence, Marko, who arrived in the country on Saturday, took charge of the team alongside Tom Juma.

